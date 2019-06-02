I will contest Kogi governorship – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melayein Plenary
Senator Dino Melaye in Plenary

A senator, Dino Melaye, has confirmed recent reports claiming he is poised to contest the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

Mr Melaye, currently representing Kogi West Senatorial District, was reported late Saturday to be eyeing the position.

According to Punch newspaper, the senator made his intention public at a meeting in the residence of David Jemibewon, a retired major general.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the newspaper reported.

In a short SMS in response to PREMIUM TIMES inquiry late Saturday, Mr Melaye confirmed as ‘very true’ the report about his intention.

He gave no further details.

If he emerges as PDP candidate, the senator will go head-to-head with his bitter rival and current governor of the state, Yahaya Bello. This also depends on if the ruling APC decides to field the governor as its candidate.

Gideon Ayodele, an aide to Mr Melaye told Punch that the senator was responding to the call from PDP leaders present at the meeting, asking anyone interested in contesting to signify intention within two weeks.

“At this point, Senator Dino Melaye stood up and informed the meeting of his intention to join the race to Lugard House, the seat of Kogi State government come November,” Mr Ayodele said.

Mr Melaye, a controversial senator, is being prosecuted by the police for allegedly aiding violence in Kogi and for allegedly attempting to commit suicide while being taken to Kogi by the police.

The Kogi governorship election holds on November 16.

