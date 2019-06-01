Aisha Buhari to Security Agencies: End killings now or allow our people perish

Aisha Buhari as she delivers speech using a lectern with her official seal. [Photo credit: ICIR]
Aisha Buhari as she delivers speech

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, has challenged security agencies to quickly end banditry and other insecurity challenges in parts of the country.

Mrs Buhari, who made the call on Saturday in Katsina while distributing relief materials to over 25,000 victims of bandits attacks, said it was necessary to degrade the criminals before they end the civil population.

“The security agents should either assist to take action or allow the situation continue until bandits finished killing our people,” she said.

Mrs Buhari said all well-meaning Nigerians should talk on things that were going wrong in the country, so as to elicit necessary action.

“We are not supposed to be here giving rice, milk and others items to victims of an incident during Ramadan period.

“We should not keep silent while things are happening, thinking that if something happens today it will not happen tomorrow.

“What happened today, will happen tomorrow, it will also happen next tomorrow if we keep silent.

“It is compulsory to speak the truth, it is not proper for us to give highest number of votes during the general elections and allow bandits continue killing people and keep quiet.

“We must speak on whatever is going wrong in the country,” she said.

Mrs Buhari said she and wives of the former governors of Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom (Godswill Akpabio), were among those who donated the relief materials to the victims.

Earlier, the district head of Katsina, Aminu Abdulmumini, thanked Mrs Buhari for the gesture.

He called on the government to intensify efforts toward addressing the menace.

“These people need assistance, but they want the government to address the situation to enable them continue with their normal life.

“Almost on daily basis, we hear sound of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets, yet, bandits are killing people, we don’t know what is happening,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed by Mrs Buhari included rice, milk, sugar and clothes among others to no fewer than 25,988 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The IDPs were from Batsari, Kurfi, Faskari, Danmusa, Jibia, Safana, Kankara local government areas among others.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.