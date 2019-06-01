UEFA Champions League Final (LIVE UPDATES): Liverpool, Tottenham battle for top prize

English clubs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set for a crunch clash in the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.
While the Reds came quite close last year, making it to the final before losing to Real Madrid, this should pass as the biggest match in Spurs’ history as they are only making it this far ever.
Apart from the head-to-head record clearly in favour of Liverpool, Tottenham have never won in Spain before.
They drew three and lost three of their last six visits, and their second-leg triumph over Ajax is one of only two wins from their last eight matches across all competitions.
As for Liverpool, success on Saturday would give them a sixth European crown – twice as many as any other English club – and this will be their 21st European final overall too, including three in the last three years.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates.
Kick off is 8.00pm.
TOTTENHAM STARTING XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane
SUBS: Gazzaniga, Vorm, Sanchez, Foyth, Davies, Aurier, Dier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lucas Moura, Lamela, Llorente
LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
SUBS: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Brewster, Origi, Kelleher
KICK OFF
The two teams have marched in to the fully-filled Estadio Metropolitan in Madrid
This will be the second all-English European Cup/Champions League final, with Manchester United beating Chelsea on penalties in 2008 in the other.
One minute silence in memory of Antonio Reyes
Shout for a handball … and Liverpool win a penalty kick after 30 seconds
Salah to take the kick… and he scores!!!!
Liverpool have taken an early lead
Tottenham win the first corner kick of the gane
Salah has now scored six goals versus Spurs
Seven England internationals on the pitch.. Five with Spurs and two with Liverpool
Sissoko tries a shot from outside the box… but it is off target
The pace of Liverpool in the game has been phenomenal
The Reds have their own corner kick but punched away by Hugo Lloris
Harry Kane wins a free kick for Spurs but Liverpool have checkmated their run
Mohamed Salah is the fifth different African player to score in a Champions League/European Cup final after Rabah Madjer, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and Sadio Mane
Throw-in for Liverpool
Arnold with a well-hit shot for Liverpool but inches wide
Play has been temporary halted
We are back on
Salah’s effort blocked and Liverpool win another corner kick
Danny Rose with a crucial interception for Tottenham
Liverpool pressing hard for a second goal and they have another corner kick
Son ruled offside
Fabinho brings down Kane and Tottenham take a quick free kick
Sissoko tries to send a pass but Liverpool defend well
Spurs have the higher ball possession for now 65% while Liverpool have 35%
Corner kick taken and Salah volleys ball high
Liverpool keep the pressure as they win another corner kick again
Salah takes it but easily dealt with by Son
Dele Alli makes a faulty pass and the Liverpool keeper makes an easy save
Two minutes added time
Eriksen blows away a good chance for Tottenham
Liverpool have a one-goal lead into half time thanks to a Salah penalty two minutes in. It has not been an explosive match so far but at least we have plenty still to play for in the second half.
Second half already underway.. Tottenham get the ball rolling
Tripper with a lob.. Dele Alli nods down but no Spurs player around to connect
Robertson with a tame shot from outside the box.. No hassles for the Tottenham goalkeeper
Dele Alli has his effort blocked at close range
Danny Rose brought down and Spurs get a free kick
Liverpool coach makes his first change.. Roberto Firmino goes out for Origi
James Milner come quite close to scoring for Liverpool
Sissoko and Rose down for Spurs
Dele Alli with a chip but Allison in goal for Liverpool makes an easy save
Van Dijk makes a crucial block to stop Son
Time running out for Spurs.. Still 1-0 in favour of Liverpool
Dele Alli nods the over bar
Double save by Allison for Liverpool
Llorente comes in for Dele Alli
Free kick for Tottenham at the edge of Liverpool box
Eriksen takes it.. And Allison pushes away for a corner kick
Son comes close but he is in an offside position
Origi.. Scores!
Low.. Hard and True. Origi may have sealed this for Liverpool
Five minutes added time
Son shoots and Allison pushes away for a corner kick again
Divock Origi is only the second Belgium player to score in a Champions League/European Cup final after Yannick Carrasco for Atletico vs Real Madrid in 2016
Full Time.. Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool