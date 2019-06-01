UEFA Champions League Final (LIVE UPDATES): Liverpool, Tottenham battle for top prize

Related News

English clubs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set for a crunch clash in the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

While the Reds came quite close last year, making it to the final before losing to Real Madrid, this should pass as the biggest match in Spurs’ history as they are only making it this far ever.

Apart from the head-to-head record clearly in favour of Liverpool, Tottenham have never won in Spain before.

They drew three and lost three of their last six visits, and their second-leg triumph over Ajax is one of only two wins from their last eight matches across all competitions.

As for Liverpool, success on Saturday would give them a sixth European crown – twice as many as any other English club – and this will be their 21st European final overall too, including three in the last three years.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates.

Kick off is 8.00pm.

TOTTENHAM STARTING XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane

SUBS: Gazzaniga, Vorm, Sanchez, Foyth, Davies, Aurier, Dier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lucas Moura, Lamela, Llorente

LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

SUBS: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Brewster, Origi, Kelleher

KICK OFF

The two teams have marched in to the fully-filled Estadio Metropolitan in Madrid

This will be the second all-English European Cup/Champions League final, with Manchester United beating Chelsea on penalties in 2008 in the other.

One minute silence in memory of Antonio Reyes

Shout for a handball … and Liverpool win a penalty kick after 30 seconds

Salah to take the kick… and he scores!!!!

Liverpool have taken an early lead

Tottenham win the first corner kick of the gane

Salah has now scored six goals versus Spurs

Seven England internationals on the pitch.. Five with Spurs and two with Liverpool

Sissoko tries a shot from outside the box… but it is off target

The pace of Liverpool in the game has been phenomenal

The Reds have their own corner kick but punched away by Hugo Lloris

Harry Kane wins a free kick for Spurs but Liverpool have checkmated their run

Mohamed Salah is the fifth different African player to score in a Champions League/European Cup final after Rabah Madjer, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and Sadio Mane

Throw-in for Liverpool

Arnold with a well-hit shot for Liverpool but inches wide

Play has been temporary halted

We are back on

Salah’s effort blocked and Liverpool win another corner kick

Danny Rose with a crucial interception for Tottenham

Liverpool pressing hard for a second goal and they have another corner kick

Son ruled offside

Fabinho brings down Kane and Tottenham take a quick free kick

Sissoko tries to send a pass but Liverpool defend well

Spurs have the higher ball possession for now 65% while Liverpool have 35%

Corner kick taken and Salah volleys ball high

Liverpool keep the pressure as they win another corner kick again

Salah takes it but easily dealt with by Son

Dele Alli makes a faulty pass and the Liverpool keeper makes an easy save

Two minutes added time

Eriksen blows away a good chance for Tottenham

Liverpool have a one-goal lead into half time thanks to a Salah penalty two minutes in. It has not been an explosive match so far but at least we have plenty still to play for in the second half.

Second half already underway.. Tottenham get the ball rolling

Tripper with a lob.. Dele Alli nods down but no Spurs player around to connect

Robertson with a tame shot from outside the box.. No hassles for the Tottenham goalkeeper

Dele Alli has his effort blocked at close range

Danny Rose brought down and Spurs get a free kick

Liverpool coach makes his first change.. Roberto Firmino goes out for Origi

James Milner come quite close to scoring for Liverpool

Sissoko and Rose down for Spurs

Dele Alli with a chip but Allison in goal for Liverpool makes an easy save

Van Dijk makes a crucial block to stop Son

Time running out for Spurs.. Still 1-0 in favour of Liverpool

Dele Alli nods the over bar

Double save by Allison for Liverpool

Llorente comes in for Dele Alli

Free kick for Tottenham at the edge of Liverpool box

Eriksen takes it.. And Allison pushes away for a corner kick

Son comes close but he is in an offside position

Origi.. Scores!

Low.. Hard and True. Origi may have sealed this for Liverpool

Five minutes added time

Son shoots and Allison pushes away for a corner kick again

Divock Origi is only the second Belgium player to score in a Champions League/European Cup final after Yannick Carrasco for Atletico vs Real Madrid in 2016

Full Time.. Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool