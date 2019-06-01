Speakership Contest: Gbajabiamila takes campaign to Borno

Related News

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and a contender for the speakership position in the 9th Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday took his campaign to Borno State.

Accompanied by over 100 members of the House, the lawmaker arrived Maiduguri late Friday afternoon and was received at the Government House by the Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum.

The lawmakers were hosted to lunch at the Government House during which Mr Gbajabiamila spoke about his mission to the state.

Mr Gbajamiala thanked Borno for ‘the first support that came through one of the lawmakers from the state, Muktari Betara,’ one of the contenders who stepped down for him.

He said he considered Borno as his ‘stronghold’ because ‘all the ten members of the federal house of reps from the state’ are backing his candidacy.

He congratulated Governor Zulum on his inauguration even as he promised to work closely with him.

“We assure you that the 9th National Assembly will certainly be much better than the 8th Assembly,” he said.

”I also want to assure your Excellency of the full support of the National Assembly towards the rebuilding of Borno State.”

Mr Gbajamiala also donated medical relief materials to the displaced people of the state, which has been rocked by insurgency.

Meanwhile, the governor said he was delighted to receive the over 100 members of the House who accompanied the aspirant.

According to him, the support for the speakership bid of Mr Gbajabiamila ‘was a long concluded deal.’

“We’ve had an extensive deliberation with my predecessor, Governor Kashim Shettima, who is now senator-elect and we have all agreed to align our interests with that of the party at the national level and the federal government.

“We are all aware of how the Boko Haram insurgency had dealt Borno a great blow and we are grateful for the support we have so far enjoyed from the Federal Government.

“We are also grateful to the National Assembly for passing the North-east Development Commission Bill which has been signed into law by Mr President.

“That Act means a lot to us the people of the North-east and Borno State in particular, and we assure you that Borno is going to return this gesture by supporting the popular interest of the National Assembly.”

He, however, called on Mr Gbajabiamila to ensure the lawmakers from Borno State ‘are carried along when he eventually emerged Speaker of the 9th Assembly.’

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a book “Nation Building by Femi and Wase”, as well as the presentation of the relief materals donated by Mr Gbajabiamila.

The lawmakers, who arrived Maiduguri via a chartered flight, departed the town at about 6 p.m.