FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles hold Ukraine to progress

Nigeria vs Ukraine [PHOTO CREDIT: FIFA.com]
Nigeria vs Ukraine [PHOTO CREDIT: FIFA.com]

The Nigeria U20 team on Thursday night battled to a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in their final group game of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

The Flying Eagles required a victory to be double-sure of their place in the Round of 16, but they were still able to pull through as one of the best losers having recorded a big win against Qatar.

The United States, who beat Qatar 1-0 also on Thursday and finished with six points, got the other automatic slot from Group D.

Ukraine frustrated the Flying Eagles attack for much of the first half before Danylo Sikan headed home from close range in the 30th minute to give the East Europeans a 1-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin denied Muhamed Tijani’s penalty seconds before half-time, but could not duplicate the feat when Tijani earned another spot-kick in the 47th minute.

After VAR confirmed that Denys Popov handled Tijani’s shot on goal, the Nigerian forward fired past Lunin to ensure the two sides shared the spoils.

Already guaranteed a place in the knockout stage, the result earned the Ukrainians top spot in Group D with seven points.

A superior goal difference means Nigeria will also continue their World Cup expedition, taking four points from three matches and finishing third in the group.

 

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.