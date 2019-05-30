Nigeria vs Ukraine (LIVE UPDATES): Flying Eagles battle for survival

Flying-Eagles
Flying-Eagles

The Nigeria U20 team, the Flying Eagles, are walking a tight rope and would need to avoid defeat against Ukraine if they are to prolong their stay at the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

The Flying Eagles failed to build on their big win over Qatar as they were thrashed 2-0 by the USA in their second group game, a development that has now put them in a difficult situation.

Although Ukraine have already sealed their place in the Round of 16, the East Europeans could still finish third on the log and be condemned to face the first-place team in Group B (race still between Italy and Japan).

It is expected that Ukraine will not want to take chances hence a stiff contest is expected at the Bielsko-Biala Stadium as from 7.30pm tonight.

Argentine referee, Rapallini Fernando, will be in charge of tonight’s crucial game.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 7.30 p.m.

