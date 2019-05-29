Europa League Final (LIVE UPDATES): Arsenal, Chelsea set for crunch clash

Related News

Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea, are set for action in the 2019 Europa League final at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

After a not too impressive outing in their domestic league, the two London clubs will be hoping to end the season on a high.

This is just the second all-English final in UEFA’s secondary competition, after Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 1972 UEFA Cup, and is considered a make-or-break match for both sides.

Nigeria International Alex Iwobi is expected to star for Arsenal and he will be hoping to be victorious like his compatriots John Mikel Obi and Victor Moses who won this competition with Chelsea a few years ago.

Though in their respective debut season, the expectation from Arsenal’s Unai Emery and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been enormous and both managers will be more than glad to sign off the torrid campaign with a silverware.

Stay with Premium Times for live updates from Baku.

Kick off is 8.00 p.m.

Kick off.. Arsenal get the game underway in Baku

Chelsea take a throw-in at the left side of the pitch in the opponent’s half of the field

Chelsea win the first free kicl

Lucas Torreria brings down Hazard.. Quick free kick for the Blues

Slow start in Baku.. Typical of final games

Still goalless for now in Baku

Chance Aubameyang with a shot but Chelsea escape that scare

Chelsea with a free kick but wasted

Arsenal with a chance but Chelsea make a clearance

First corner kick for Arsenal

Lacazzete goes to the ground after a challenge from Kepa.. But referee waves it off..

18 minutes played.. NO GOALS

Chelsea are a bit on the back foot so far.. Arsenal creating the better chances for now

Quite surprising that the VAR not used in the Lacazzete incident

Arsenal take a throw-in at the right side of the pitch in the opponent’s half of the field

Kante with a good pass but Giroud fails to connect

Granit Xhaka with an ambitious shot.. But misses.. Very close

Chelsea finally get their first corner kick.. Taken by Hazard

It’s now half an hour of action in Baku,, Still no goals from both sides

This is the third time teams from same country are meeting in the Europa League final

Emerson with a shot on target but Cech with a save for Arsenal

Big chance for Arsenal but Kolasnic with a poor cross and Kepa punches out

Chance! GIROUD comes close but Cech with a fantastic save for Arsenal

Arguably the best save so far in this game

This is the 198th meeting between Chelsea and Arsenal but only the third in Europe

Emerson from Chelsea is ruled offside

Half Time : Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal