Presidential Inauguration: Obasanjo, Jonathan absent, Gowon, Saraki, Dogara, others present

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife as he recites the oath of office for second tern.
Two former Nigerian presidents who opposed the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari were conspicuously absent at Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony.

Ex-presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, both of whom are believed to have supported Atiku Abubakar for the February presidential election, were absent at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the inauguration.

No reason has been given for their absence, although the federal government had announced that the inauguration would be low-key. Major events that would have been part of the inauguration have been scheduled for June 12 which has now been declared Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Mr Buhari was sworn-in at the Eagle Square, Abuja for a second term in office as Nigeria’s president.

He defeated Mr Abubakar and dozens of other presidential candidates in the election, according to the electoral commission, INEC.

According to INEC, Mr Buhari polled 55.6 per cent of the votes (15,191,847) to defeat Mr Abubakar who polled 41.2 per cent (11,262,978).

Mr Abubakar and his party, PDP, are challenging the result of the election in court.

While Messrs Obasanjo and Jonathan were absent, a former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon; Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara were among those present at the event.

Messrs Saraki and Dogara defected from Mr Buhari’s party, APC, to the opposition PDP in the build-up to the 2019 elections.

While Mr Saraki lost his re-election to the Senate in his home Kwara State, Mr Dogara won his re-election to the House of Representatives from Bauchi State.

Others present at the inauguration include APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole, ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu and ex-Osun State governor Bisi Akande were also at the inauguration.

