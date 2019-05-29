Buhari sworn-in for second term as Nigeria’s president

President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling
President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling (Photo: dailypost.ng

President Muhammadu Buhari has been inaugurated for a second term in office.

The inauguration was done at the Eagle Square in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Wednesday’s inauguration was low-key with many foreign leaders and former Nigerian presidents absent.

The government had earlier announced that the event would be low-key as major parts of the event had been rescheduled for June 12, which has been declared Democracy Day.

Mr Buhari won the February presidential election, defeating dozens of other candidates, including his main challenger Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the electoral commission, Mr Buhari polled 55.6 per cent of the votes (15,191,847) to defeat Mr Abubakar who polled 41.2 per cent (11,262,978).

Mr Abubakar is challenging the result of the election in court.

