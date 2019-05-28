I may retain some ministers — Buhari

and
PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday indicated that he may retain some ministers, as his first term winds down.

The president said in an interview aired on NTA Monday night that he had asked ministers to submit their records of achievement and expect to leave the cabinet, but he was considering whether some “would stay” during his next four years which begins on May 29.

The president asked ministers to submit their performance earlier this week and prepare to leave office.

He said he would focus on law enforcement and judiciary in order to make both institutions efficient for citizens.

“I will make the police and the judiciary much more efficient. They are at the forefront of law enforcement,” the president said.

He also promised to be tougher on incompetent officials in the security sector.

“I will find out who is responsible” where they are not efficient, Mr Buhari said.

The president has been widely criticised for failing to sack security chiefs, amidst widespread breaches that have cost thousands of Nigerian lives.

Boko Haram has killed hundreds of Nigerian soldiers since it launched a campaign against military formation in July 2018 alone. The police have also been condemned for failing to tame armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes that have kept citizens awake at night.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.