I may retain some ministers — Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday indicated that he may retain some ministers, as his first term winds down.

The president said in an interview aired on NTA Monday night that he had asked ministers to submit their records of achievement and expect to leave the cabinet, but he was considering whether some “would stay” during his next four years which begins on May 29.

The president asked ministers to submit their performance earlier this week and prepare to leave office.

He said he would focus on law enforcement and judiciary in order to make both institutions efficient for citizens.

“I will make the police and the judiciary much more efficient. They are at the forefront of law enforcement,” the president said.

He also promised to be tougher on incompetent officials in the security sector.

“I will find out who is responsible” where they are not efficient, Mr Buhari said.

The president has been widely criticised for failing to sack security chiefs, amidst widespread breaches that have cost thousands of Nigerian lives.

Boko Haram has killed hundreds of Nigerian soldiers since it launched a campaign against military formation in July 2018 alone. The police have also been condemned for failing to tame armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes that have kept citizens awake at night.