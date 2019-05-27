Buhari signs N8.9 trillion budget for 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2019 appropriations bill into law.

He signed the bill Monday at some minutes past 11am in his office in Abuja.

The two chambers of the National Assembly last month passed the budget at N8.916 trillion, up from N8.826 trillion submitted by Mr Buhari in December last year.

The National Assembly added N90 billion.

Mr Buhari, while signing the budget, said changes introduced by the National Assembly will affect its implementation.

He the National Assembly reduced some of the proposals and increased others.

The budget was signed in the presence of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and the chairman, Senate committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, arrived at the end of the signing ceremony.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.