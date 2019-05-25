JUST IN: INEC declares PDP’s Mutawalle Zamfara governor-elect

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Bello Mutawalle of the Peoples Democratic party as the governor-elect of Zamfara State.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmoud Yakubu, made the announcement Saturday.

Mr Mutawalle came second in the March governorship election in the state, behind the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the APC’s victory, saying the party did not conduct valid primaries ahead of the guber polls.

Other positions, including House of Assembly seats, were also affected by the ruling.

The Supreme Court said that candidates who came second behind the APC, in all positions, be declared winners.

The electoral commission, INEC, had earlier said it would reach a decision on Monday on which candidate would benefit from the ruling.

It confirmed at a press conference Saturday afternoon that Mr Mutawalle had met the required score to be governor.

There had been suspicion there could be a rerun election.

INEC chairman, Mr Yakubu, said the successful candidates would receive their certificate of returns on Monday.