Bandits kill five vigilante members in Katsina – Police

The police in Katsina State have confirmed that five persons who were members of the local vigilante were killed by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area on Tuesday.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa, made the disclosure in a statement in Katsina.
He said that the killings occurred at Sabon-layi village of the local government area when members of vigilante group popularly called “Yan sakai” entered into a forest and engaged the bandits in a fight.
According to him, the bandits killed the vigilante members during the exchange of fire.
He said that the police search team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area evacuated the corpses and discovered a bandits camp inside the forest that was abandoned by the criminals.
The police spokesman said a manhunt has begun to arrest the bandits.
(NAN)
