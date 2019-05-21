Kidnappers of FRSC officials demand N1 million ransom

FRSC officials
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials

The kidnappers of two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have demanded N1 million ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the FRSC officials, identified as Bayegunmi and Abioye, were kidnapped in Iwaraja, Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, on Monday.

The FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, and the Osun State police spokesperson, Folasade Odoro, confirmed the kidnap to PREMIUM TIMES.

Ms Odoro said efforts are on to rescue the victims.

“The officers belong to Akure unit. The wives also confirmed and they said the kidnappers are asking for ransom,” Mr Kazeem earlier told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Kazeem later provided more details of the kidnap in a short message.

“At about 1900hrs the Ondo State command of FRSC received information from lpetu-ljesha command that the highway police covering Ipetu-Iwaraja road sighted an abandoned vehicle ( Reg. no JJJ 171 AL ash colour pathfinder) suspected to belong to Acc Bayeigun(Acc M&E Ondo sector command).

“The police highway commander suspected incident of Kidnapping since they were just invited to the scene few minutes after the attack. The bush around the scene was combed by the police team but (they) could not trace the victims. As at the time of reporting, police could not ascertain the number of passengers in the vehicle.

“The DSS Osun & Ondo including police are working together to ensure rescue.

The spokesman said the kidnappers are demanding N1 million ransom.

“Just now, the two spouses called sector commander to inform that the kidnappers are requesting for N1M and to be paid by 0900 hrs this morning,” he wrote.

Kidnapping for ransom is rampant across Nigeria including in Osun State.

A professor at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was recently released by kidnappers after ransom was reportedly paid.

Three people were also kidnapped on Sunday in neighbouring Ekiti State. The kidnappers are demanding over N20 million as ransom.

