Kidnappers of pastor, 14 church worshippers demand N30 million ransom

The Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Hayab, on Monday said the abductors of a pastor and 14 others at ECWA Church at Dankade have reached out to the families of the victims demanding for N30 million ransom.

Mr Hayab told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the kidnappers immediately switched off their phone after presenting their demand.

He said his CAN chapter had been in constant touch with the families since the incident.

The Kaduna CAN chapter chairman urged security agencies to take appropriate measures to rescue the victims who were abducted after a Church service on Sunday.

“When people are attacked and taken away from a place of prayers then we need to wake up,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command, in a statement on Monday by its Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, said it has deployed personnel to track the abductors and rescue the victims.

“On Sunday morning at about 0830hrs, we received information through DPO Dogon Dawa that some armed men in large number entered Unguwar Kuli village, a border community between Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State and Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“The gunmen started shooting sporadically, went and intercepted some church members while closing from service and took away the Pastor and 14 others.

“On receipt of this information, the Command deployed teams of police operatives to the scene on general search operation with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the culprits.

“IRT and STS have also been contacted for technical assistance,” he said.(NAN)