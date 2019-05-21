Two FRSC officials kidnapped

A convoy of FRSC Officials used to illustrate the story
Two officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have been kidnapped.

The two officials were kidnapped in Iwaraja, Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, on Monday.

The officials were identified as Bayegunmi and Abioye.

The FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, and the Osun State police spokesperson, Folasade Odoro, confirmed the kidnap to PREMIUM TIMES.

Ms Odoro said efforts are on to rescue the victims.

“The officers belong to Akure unit. The wives also confirmed and they said the kidnappers are asking for ransom,” Mr Kazeem said.

Kidnapping for ransom is rampant across Nigeria including in Osun State.

A professor at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was recently released by kidnappers after ransom was reportedly paid.

Three people were also kidnapped on Sunday in neighbouring Ekiti State. The kidnappers are demanding over N20 million as ransom.

