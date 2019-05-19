Population control, ‘looming revolution’, others top Nigerian Senate discussion last week

IGP Mohammed Adamu at the Senate plenary today
Senate plenary

Nigerian senators last week discussed a variety of issues including motions and bills, some initially passed but rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the debates, a senator called for population control while some lawmakers expressed concern about a ‘looming revolution’ in Nigeria.

Below are some of the major events from the upper chamber last week.

Tuesday:

-The Senate passed a bill to provide for adequate transportation and protection of workers.

The bill ensures there are safety measures for workers including the provision of trucks constructed for the purpose of conveying them to and from work.

Wednesday:

-The Senate advised Nigerians to install carbon monoxide detectors in their vehicles, houses, offices, and factories to avoid inhaling harmful air.

This followed a motion sponsored by Gbolahan Dada (Ogun-APC) who bemoaned the growing number of deaths traceable to carbon monoxide.

-In his contribution to a motion calling for the creation of jobs to avoid a violent revolution by poor Nigerians, Ben Murray-Bruce called for population control to reduce poverty in Nigeria.

According to him, the nation needs to spend more on education apart from population control.

-The lawmakers debated ways to prevent a poverty-triggered revolution in the country. The debate followed a motion by Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu-PDP).

He traced the issues of kidnapping, armed banditry, insurgency, ritual killings and others bedevilling the country to the menace of poverty ravaging all regions.

-The Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, appeared for screening for his reappointment before the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

His reappointment was later confirmed on Thursday.

-The Nigerian Senate re-visited and passed the Nigerian Council for Social Work Bill. The bill had been rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari after it was first passed. The lawmakers rescinded seven clauses of the bill.

Thursday:

-The Senate passed the Public Holiday (Amendment) Act 2019.

The bill seeks to declare June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

-The Senate approved N14.6 billion for the Bauchi State government as refunds for projects it executed on behalf of the federal government.

The approval was a sequel to the adoption of the report of the ad-hoc committee which was set up to consider the Promissory Note Programme and a Bond Issuance to Settle Inherited Local Debts and Contractual Obligations.

