I had a bad relationship with National Assembly under Saraki, Dogara — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reviewed the relationship between the Executive arm of the government and the outgoing 8th National Assembly and concluded that it was not the best.

Speaking at the Iftar dinner (breaking of fast) he hosted for the leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the State House Tuesday evening, Mr Buhari said the nation deserved better than it got.

He said he hoped for a better working relationship between the two arms of government in the 9th National Assembly.

“Relations between the Executive and the Legislature were not the best in the 8th National Assembly. I sincerely hope each one of us will do his utmost to ensure there is a better working relationship between these two arms of government in the 9th Assembly so that we can serve the people better,” Mr Buhari said.

Mr Buhari said the the principal task of the National Assembly “is to cooperate with the Executive so that together we can fashion policies that will lift our people out of poverty and out of illiteracy. I appeal to the Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members to subordinate all personal interests and ambitions to the imperative of working for the common good of our people.”

The president in a subsequent email sent to PREMIUM TIMES by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, congratulated the members-elect on their success in winning their constituency seats.

He said, “this is a great burden and a great responsibility placed on you by your people. Our citizens are faced with challenges of poverty.

He assured the leaders that his doors remained open “to all of you who have genuine concerns or advice to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to our people.”

Mr Saraki assured the president that the National Assembly would maintain focus on national interest at all times.

In addition to Mr Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, the event was attended by the Deputy Senate President, the Deputy Speaker, the majority and minority leaders, the majority and minority whips and their deputies.