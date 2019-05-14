Nigeria Prisons, Fire Service to employ 9,675 candidates

Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS)
Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS)

The Nigeria Prisons Service and the nation’s Fire Service are to employ nearly 10,000 Nigerians.

While the Prisons will employ 7, 475, the Fire Service will recruit 2,200 new staff.

Both agencies received approval for the recruitments from the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board.

The board is headed by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau.

The board has also approved the abolition of dichotomy between holders of Bachelor’s Degree and Higher National Diploma (HND) in the services under the Ministry of Interior, the News Agency of Nigeria reported Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the board, Al-Hassan Yakmut, said the chairman of CDFIPB gave the approval at the board’s meeting held between May 9 and May 10 in Abuja.

It was not immediately clear when the recruitment processes will start.

Mr Yakmut said after the board’s meeting, a technical committee was immediately set up to work out modalities for the implementation of the equating of degree and HND holders.

“The meeting also approved the recruitment of 2,200 candidates into the federal fire service, and 7,475 candidates into the Nigeria Prisons Service.

“Dambazau wishes the candidates a successful career in the services and pledges commitment of the board to ensuring adequate pre-deployment training,’’ he said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.