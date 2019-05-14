Nigeria Prisons, Fire Service to employ 9,675 candidates

Related News

The Nigeria Prisons Service and the nation’s Fire Service are to employ nearly 10,000 Nigerians.

While the Prisons will employ 7, 475, the Fire Service will recruit 2,200 new staff.

Both agencies received approval for the recruitments from the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board.

The board is headed by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau.

The board has also approved the abolition of dichotomy between holders of Bachelor’s Degree and Higher National Diploma (HND) in the services under the Ministry of Interior, the News Agency of Nigeria reported Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the board, Al-Hassan Yakmut, said the chairman of CDFIPB gave the approval at the board’s meeting held between May 9 and May 10 in Abuja.

It was not immediately clear when the recruitment processes will start.

Mr Yakmut said after the board’s meeting, a technical committee was immediately set up to work out modalities for the implementation of the equating of degree and HND holders.

“The meeting also approved the recruitment of 2,200 candidates into the federal fire service, and 7,475 candidates into the Nigeria Prisons Service.

“Dambazau wishes the candidates a successful career in the services and pledges commitment of the board to ensuring adequate pre-deployment training,’’ he said. (NAN)