Nigerian Army commander, two soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

At least three Nigerian soldiers were killed, while four suffered critical injuries after a roadside bomb ripped through a military convoy on Monday morning, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

A lieutenant-colonel was amongst those killed in the attack, alongside his driver and orderly, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The development marked the latest loss for the military, which has grappled with a prolonged insurgency in Nigeria’s northeastern region since 2009.

The loss of the lieutenant-colonel came roughly six months after the army lost Ibrahim Sakaba, a lieutenant colonel and troop commander, in the battle that claimed nearly 120 soldiers in Metele, Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES has withheld the slain commander’s identity to allow the military the needed time to formally notify his loved ones.

The officers of 145 Task Force Battalion were on an anti-terrorism patrol when an improvised explosive devise planted by Boko Haram terrorists went off in Borno State at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, military sources with knowledge of the incident told PREMIUM TIMES Monday night.

The attack occurred along Mauli-Borgozo Road, which is one of the few settlements where Boko Haram elements continue to hibernate in the restive North-east, sources said.

A reinforcement was dispatched from 29 Task Force Brigade in Benisheikh and 154 Task Force Battalion to recover bodies and rescue the wounded soldiers.

The status of the rescue operation could not be immediately ascertained as of press time Monday night.

Two gun trucks and a Tata truck were amongst the military hardware damaged by the explosion, sources said.

Security level was immediately heightened, it was learnt.

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Army did not immediately return requests for comments on Monday night. The military has not issued a public statement about the development as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The attack came as Nigerian troops were regaining control of vast areas where pockets of insurgents were still hibernating between Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, the three states worse hit by the 10-year-long insurgency.

At least four Boko Haram suspects were killed during battles to fortify some villages in Borno; the military said at the weekend.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.