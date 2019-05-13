Buhari’s second term inauguration will be low key – FG

President Muhammadu Buhari makes his acceptance speech during presentation of Certificate-of-Return to him as winner of 2019 Presidential election, by Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (L), at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01783/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01782/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration for a second term on May 29, 2019, will be a low-key affair, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said.

Mr Mohammed, who addressed State House correspondents Monday, said some events slated for the inauguration will now be held during the first observance of June 12 as the National Democracy Day for Nigeria.

The minister said the decision to have a low-key inauguration for the president was taken at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

He said, however, that invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

”Since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls into an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12,” Mr Mohammed said.

He also said the country can ill-afford two major celebrations within a two-week interval.

He said the details of the events slated for the two ceremonies will be unveiled at a world press conference slated for May 20 in Abuja.

