Naira Marley, Zlatan, three others still in EFCC detention

Fast-rising Nigerian musicians, Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan) are still being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The musicians and three others were arrested on Friday.

A highly placed source at the EFCC informed PREMIUM TIMES that forensics investigations are still being conducted on their seized gadgets including laptops and smartphones.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, confirmed that the suspects are still in custody and would be charged to court this week.

He said they are being investigated and are assisting the EFCC officials with investigations.

Zlatan was earlier billed to perform at Burna Boy’s exclusive V.I.P experience with his fans at Terra Kulture, Lagos, on Saturday. His girlfriend pleaded with the EFCC to release her lover on Instagram on Sunday.

They were arrested in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering by the EFCC following an early morning raid, at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos on Friday.

The musicians were arrested alongside Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Shortly before he was picked up by the EFCC, Naira Marley told his Instagram followers that he had been arrested 124 times in the United Kingdom, during a live chat.

The singer, who was raised in London, also informed his followers that he would never be caught singing anything else aside from gangster songs.

Based on the Nigerian law which stipulates a maximum of 48 hours detention without a court order, the suspects may either be released on bail on Monday. They may also be charged to court or the EFCC could secure a court order to further detain them. Our EFCC source said the commission is likely to get a remand order to further detain the suspects.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of Naira Marley’s arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the early hours of Friday.

Naira Marley is controversial for repeatedly praising internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, in his songs and on social media.

The commission last year launched Operation Cyber Storm to curb the activities of internet fraudsters.

Over 150 suspects have been reportedly arrested across the country.