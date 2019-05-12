EPL Final Day: Liverpool, Man City title race goes to the wire (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The English Premier League will be hitting a crescendo this afternoon after weeks of hostilities between the 20 teams in the top flight.

No doubt the attention is on who will emerge the champion for the 2018/19 season. Other things look sorted including the composition of the top four teams and relegated teams.

City go into the game at Brighton knowing a win would see them become the first team in a decade to win the trophy back-to-back. But any slip-up is likely to be pounced upon by second-placed Liverpool, currently just a point behind. Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Indeed the season has been a phenomenal one with many records set and others broken.

Together, City and Liverpool have amassed 60 wins from 74 games including 40 clean sheets.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates across the different centres.

Kick off is 3 p.m.

We are approaching the kick off time and we have some of the Team News from the biggest games this afternoon ..

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

Liverpool Starting XI

13 Alisson (Goalkeeper)

66 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Defender)

32 Joël Matip (Defender)

4 Virgil van Dijk (Defender)

26 Andrew Robertson (Defender)

14 Jordan Henderson (Midfielder)

3 Fabinho (Midfielder)

5 Georginio Wijnaldum (Midfielder)

11 Mohamed Salah (Forward)

27 Divock Origi (Forward)

10 Sadio Mané (Forward)

Wolverhampton Starting XI

11 Rui Patrício (Goalkeeper)

5 Ryan Bennett (Defender)

16 Conor Coady (Defender)

15 Willy Boly (Defender)

2 Matt Doherty (Midfielder)

32 Leander Dendoncker (Midfielder)

8 Rúben Neves (Midfielder)

28 João Moutinho (Midfielder)

19 Jonny Castro (Midfielder)

9 Raúl Jiménez (Forward)

18 Diogo Jota (Forward)

Brighton vs Manchester City

Brighton Starting XI

1 Mathew Ryan (Goalkeeper)

2 Bruno Saltor (Defender)

4 Shane Duffy (Defender)

5 Lewis Dunk (Defender)

30 Bernardo (Defender)

11 Anthony Knockaert (Midfielder)

7 Beram Kayal (Midfielder)

8 Yves Bissouma (Midfielder)

16 Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Forward)

13 Pascal Groß (Midfielder)

17 Glenn Murray (Forward)

Manchester City Starting XI

31 Ederson (Goalkeeper)

2 Kyle Walker (Defender)

4 Vincent Kompany (Defender)

14 Aymeric Laporte (Defender)

35 Oleksandr Zinchenko (Defender)

20 Bernardo Silva (Midfielder)

8 İlkay Gündoğan (Midfielder)

21 David Silva (Midfielder)

26 Riyad Mahrez (Forward)

10 Sergio Agüero (Forward)

7 Raheem Sterling (Forward)

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Leicester City Starting XI

1 Kasper Schmeichel (Goalkeeper)

14 Ricardo Pereira (Defender)

6 Jonny Evans (Defender)

15 Harry Maguire (Defender)

3 Ben Chilwell (Defender)

25 Wilfred Ndidi (Midfielder)

11 Marc Albrighton (Midfielder)

21 Youri Tielemans (Midfielder)

38 Hamza Choudhury (Midfielder)

10 James Maddison (Midfielder)

9 Jamie Vardy (Forward)

Chelsea Starting XI

13 Willy Caballero (Goalkeeper)

21 Davide Zappacosta (Defender)

28 César Azpilicueta (Defender)

30 David Luiz (Defender)

3 Marcos Alonso (Defender)

12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Midfielder)

5 Jorginho (Midfielder)

8 Ross Barkley (Midfielder)

11 Pedro (Forward)

9 Gonzalo Higuaín (Forward)

22 Willian (Forward)

Kickoff across the match centres

We have the first goal of the day

Tottenham have taken the lead against Everton

Liverpool have also taken the lead against Wolverhampton

Sadio Mane with the goal for Liverpool as as they are now top of the log

Manchester City stil struggling against Brighton. Game is goalless

At the Vicarage Road West Ham have taken the lead against Watford.. Mark Noble with the goal for the Hammers

At the Craven Cottage, already relegated are down 0-2 against Newcastle United

Remember this is the final matchday with the Premier League title on the line. Man City need to equal Liverpool’s result to land the title while the Reds need to hope City stumble and they themselves get a win over Wolves.

If Liverpool play out a 4-4 draw and City lose 4-0 to Brighton, there is a possibility of a play-off match between City and Liverpool for the title. Highly unlikely though

Shocker! BRIGHTON have taken the lead against Manchester City

Quick response.. SERGIO AGUERO equalises for City.. Now Brighton 1-1 Manchester City

Goal!! LAPORTE puts City in front and they are back on top of the log

West Ham have doubled their lead against Watford.. Lazini the latest scorer for the Hammers

Quite shocking.. MANCHESTER UNITED are trailing 0-1 at Old Trafford against already relegated Cardiff City

Southampton have finally taken the lead at home against already relegated Huddersfield

Chance! WOLVERHAMPTON almost getting an equaliser at Anfield against Liverpool.. Ball hit the cross bar

Free kick for Brighton.. And it’s almost int the net.. MANCHESTER CITY escape that scare

It’s half time across the different centers.. Manchester City will be crowned champions if the results are like this at the end of the second half

Half Time sores

Second half already underway

Manchester City come close to scoring another goal against Brighton..

Another goal for City.. MAHREZ makes it 3-1

Double goal from Aubameyang gives Arsenal a 2-0 lead against Burnley

No stopping for City.. Gundogan with a sumptuous free kick makes it City 4-1

Sadio Mane has made it 2-0 for Liverpool against Wolverhampton but the Reds have no chance of lifting the title even if they win

Its official Manchester City are champions of the English Premier League 2018/19 season