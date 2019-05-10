2019 UTME: JAMB sets date for release of results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will release the results of the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Saturday.

The registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday.

The registrar said the details of the results will be announced by 10 a.m. on Saturday.

”We are holding a meeting now so we can have all the details available by tomorrow. We are releasing our results tomorrow,” he said.

The 2019 UTME began on April 11 and ended on April 17 with about 1.8 million registered candidates.

Compared to other years in the recent past, the 2019 JAMB results have taken extra weeks to come in. The board said it needed more time to investigate cases of cheating.

Similarly, as part of the board’s mandate to eradicate corruption, the registrar paraded a staff, Matthew Adamu, whom he said duped an admission seeker.

The accused JAMB staff, Adamu Matthew.

”We are not hiding anything, even internally, we are doing internal scrutiny. Anybody caught will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Adamu said a man, Damilola Bakare, gave him N25,000 to help him seek admission for a family friend.

”I later told him the 2018 admission has closed and I cannot do anything again. I gave him N10,000 out of the N25,000 so I am owing him N15,000,” he said.

Mr Adamu appealed to the management of the board to tamper justice with mercy.

Mr Bakare, who reported the JAMB staff, said he has been requesting the balance since January 2019.

The accuser, Damilola Bakare, speaking with journalists.

According to him, the admission was for Miss Olayode who wants to study Nursing.

”I was not the person directly involved. It was Miss Olayode’s father that contacted me to help with his daughter’s admission. The father transferred the money directly to Mr Adamu,” he said.

When asked if he knew the gravity of the offence, Mr Bakare said he was young as at the time.

“I had to report the matter to the registrar so that it can be resolved,” he said.

