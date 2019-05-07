Liverpool stun Barcelona to qualify for Champions League final

Related News

Liverpool have qualified for the UEFA Champions League 2019 final after they stunned Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday night at Anfield.

Having lost the first leg tie 3-0 at Nou Camp last week, many had written the Reds off. But Jurgen Klopp’s men rose to the occasion even in the absence of their key men, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Divock Origi netted the first and fourth goals on a memorable night on Merseyside, but the enforced introduction of Georginio Wijnaldum proved key with the Dutchman chipping in with a double in three second-half minutes.

While the Reds keep their eyes on possibly winning the Premier League this weekend, they would be waiting for either Ajax or Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League.

For Barcelona, their Champions League jinx continues.