Boko Haram attacks travellers, villagers near Maiduguri

Gunmen believed to be Boko Haram members Tuesday evening staged an attack on a convoy of travellers near Molai, a village at the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The convoy of travellers was guarded by soldiers, but this did not deter the insurgents.

The gunmen reportedly travelled from Damboa to the outskirts of Maiduguri before they began the attack near Molai village.

Molai is a community known for such frequent attacks.

Residents of the community said the attack started at about 6.30 p.m. when Muslims were about to break their fast.

The attackers, according to a witness, Bulama Aji, were in their large numbers.

“They were in large number driving in more than a dozen vehicles. No one suspected that they were Boko Haram until they were about entering into Maiduguri. I wonder where the soldiers were when such a large number of gunmen invaded their convoy.

“Suddenly we saw one of the vehicles pull out in full speed and ram into a military escort van and a bomb went off.

“From then on, the other gunmen who embedded in the different parts of the convoy started shooting at the passengers as everyone scampered into safety.

“The gunmen made their way to Molai where they continued to shoot while setting houses and vehicles on fire, ” Mr Aji said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that more soldiers have been deployed to the area.

The source, who is an official of the local vigilante in that area, said many people may have been killed in the attack.

“From the way they attacked using car bomb, there is no doubt there would many casualties,” said Mr Aji.

“But we cannot ascertain the extent of the damage till tomorrow morning,” he said.

The army is yet to speak on the attack.