UEFA Champions League: Liverpool face uphill task against Barcelona (LIVE UPDATES)

Liverpool FC team. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Liverpool]
While some feel it is already a lost course, Liverpool are ready to give their best as they battle Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

The Reds were pummeled 3-0 in the first leg at Camp Nou and will have to upturn that deficit if they are to make it to final of the Champions League the same way they did last year.

Already Jurgen Klopp has made four changes for this the evening’s crucial encounter with Barcelona at Anfield.

With Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah ruled out, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi come into the attack alongside Sadio Mane

Former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Catalan giants, before Lionel Messi added a double during the closing stages of the contest.

Any Barcelona goal at Anfield on Tuesday night will leave Liverpool needing to score at least five times in order to maintain hope of reaching a second successive final.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.

Barcelona with the kickoff at Anfield

Corner kick for Liverpool.. Frantic side here End-to-end stuff in the opnenig minutes

Still goalless after the first five minutes at Anfield

The Reds have a huge task ahead of them tonight

Goal!! ORIGI gets the opener for Liverpool

Liverpool make a shout for a penalty as Mane goes down in the box but referee waves play on

Yellow card.. Fabinho is booked for a foul on Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi with a fine attempt but Allison pushes away for a corner kick

Almost!! Messi with a side netting as Barcelona come close with an equaliser

The referee signals a free kick as Jordan Henderson from Liverpool trips Sergi Roberto

Liverpool having the greater ball possession so far… 56% to 44%

 

