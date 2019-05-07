JUST IN: Police IG attends Senate plenary, briefs lawmakers over insecurity

The IGP of Police, Mohammed Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police]
The IGP of Police, Mohammed Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police]

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has appeared before the Senate in plenary to brief the lawmakers over the spate of kidnappings across Nigeria.

He appeared alongside the special adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, and other police officers.

Mr Adamu was invited by the Senate on April 25 to brief the senate on security matters as well as proffer lasting solutions to the menace.

The IGP’s invitation was one of the many resolutions made after a deliberation on a motion on the “senseless killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by armed bandits” sponsored by Shehu Sani (PRP, Kaduna Central).

At the start of plenary, the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, prayed that his colleagues take the security briefing from the IGP before any other matter of the day.

He thereafter, moved that the Senate resolve into the committee of the whole and invite Messrs Adamu and Enang into the chamber.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced that the briefing will be done behind closed-doors.

The Senate went into executive session at about 11:25 a.m.

More details later…..

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.