Tanker truck explodes in Niger, 55 persons die

Niger Republic on map
At least 55 people were killed on Monday in Niger when a tanker truck exploded near a petrol station in the capital Niamey, Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum said.

The explosion happened as some residents were trying to siphon fuel from the tanker near the airport, the minister wrote on Twitter.

At least 37 people were injured and taken to hospitals. (dpa/NAN)

