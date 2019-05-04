Auto crash claims 16 lives in Kano

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

No fewer than 16 persons died on Friday evening when three vehicles collided at Tukai Village in Dambatta Local Government Area in Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Kabiru Ibrahim, confirmed this in a statement in Kano on Saturday.

The statement said that the accident occurred at about 7.30 p.m and that it involved three vehicles; a Honda Accord, Peugeot 406 and a Volkswagen Golf car, when they collided from opposite direction.

Mr Ibrahim said the accident which involved 16 persons was caused by speed limit violation which led to loss of control by the drivers.

According to him, FRSC personnel took the corpses and injured to Dambatta Hospital.

He also disclosed that N579,000 and 10,000 CFA Franc (Niger Republic currency) were recovered by the rescue team of police.

Mr Ibrahim assured that the money would be handed over to relations of the owners when identified.

He explained that the golf car was said to have taken off from Daura and heading to Kano, while the Peugeot 406 was coming from Kano.

(NAN)

