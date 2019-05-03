Full list of 132 firms jostling to lift Nigeria’s oil in 2019/2020

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja
A total of 132 oil and gas marketing companies on Thursday submitted bids to lift Nigeria’s crude oil.

The firms include local, regional and international oil companies.

The bid is for the 2019/2020 contract for the lifting of Nigeria’s crude oil under the direct-sales direct purchase (DSDP) scheme.

Each of the eventually successful companies will be allocated some of the 445,000 barrels per day of Nigeria’s crude oil originally meant for domestic refining. The crude oil is being allocated because Nigeria is unable to locally refine such volume.

Only companies with the capacity to utilise the allocated crude oil to supply petroleum products to the country will be considered, the state oil firm, NNPC, has said.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, who performed the ceremonial bids opening, said the aim was to maximise the value of the country’s crude oil for the benefit of Nigerians.

Mr Baru said the bid, which is the third since the DSDP scheme began in 2016, aligns with the present administration’s quest for transparency in the oil and gas industry.

The DSDP scheme was introduced in 2016 to replace the erstwhile 2015 crude oil Offshore Processing arrangement (OPA) contracts after they were found to be mired in corruption.

The NNPC GMD said between 2016 and March 2019, about 29.5 million metric tons (or 39 billion litres) of petroleum products have been supplied under the DSDP scheme.

This volume represents over 90 per cent of the national requirement of about 55 million litres daily.

With its pricing framework lower than the Petroleum Products Pricing Agency (PPPRA) benchmark, the GMD said the DSDP has ensured a significant reduction in product demurrage cost by about 84 per cent as well cost savings of about $2.2 billion over the years.

Under the 2019-2020 DSDP contract, Mr Baru said the tender objectives seek to engage reputable and qualified companies for the direct sale of Nigerian crude oil as well as direct purchase of petroleum products.

Also, the selection of off-takers, he said, must align with tested transparent and accountable procedures in compliance with the Public Procurement and Nigerian Content Acts.

The GMD noted that the ultimate aim of the scheme was to ensure value optimisation to the federation.

The General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Department (COMD) of the NNPC, Melee Kyari, said the key objective of the DSDP was in line with the present administration’s aspiration to eliminate corruption in the country’s fuel supply system.

Mr Kyari said eliminating corruption would not be possible without systems that respect the rule of law and guarantee a fair deal for players in the sector.

He said under the DSDP, transparency was crucial to ensure all key interest groups are carried along, while decisions are adequately validated.

The DSDP programme, he said, is to ensure that the NNPC, as a supplier of last resort, achieves products supply stability in the country. The programme is also to ensure optimum value optimisation for Nigeria’s crude oil.

He said the bid exercise was to help select marketers and suppliers that have a good history, experience, international and local partners, and capacity to do the business.

“We are not only interested in empowering local companies, but we must make sure the business is done by the people who can do it. It is no longer business as usual, where people establish briefcase companies and expect to be patronized,” Mr Kyari said.

“What we are looking for are public quoted companies who have paid their taxes; published their audited financial statements of accounts; high net worth operators with financial capacity to raise letters of credit of at least $72 million for a cargo of petroleum products,” he added.

He warned the bidders to avoid throwing up unrealistic numbers considered to be either too low or too high and expect to be invited for negotiations.

“We will do everything to ensure the process complies with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act. But, the bid is not a lowest or highest bidder exercise in the strict sense of it. We have our benchmarks that have been validated by global standards,” Mr Kyari said.

He emphasised the need for bidders to have partners that will not only meet local content requirements but also comply with global best practices.
See the full list of the 132 firms as obtained by PREMIUM TIMES below.

S/NoNAME OF BIDDERS
1MARITIME SUPPORT SERVICES LIMITED
2DELTA ENERGY ENGINEERING COMPANY
3TRANSIT OIL NIGERIA LIMITED
4PETROLEX OIL & GAS LIMITED/ALSAA PETROLEUM & SHIPPING FZC
5GG ENERGY SUPPLY LIMITED
6A&E PETRO NIGERIA LIMITED
7MOB INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED
8FALCON BAY ENERGY LIMITED
9NORTH WEST PETROLEUM & GAS COMPANY/SETANA ENERGY LIMITED
10GUNVOR LIMITED
11DUKE OIL COMPANY INCORPORATED
12AZMAN OIL & GAS LIMITED
13A-Z PETROLEUM PRODUCTS LIMITED
14PRIMACY ENERGY/TOPP IT CONSULTING
15OVR ENERGY MARKETING
16DANS GLOBAL ENGINEERING LIMITED
17RAINOIL LIMITED
18SAHARA ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
19KRS ENERGY TRADING SERVICES LIMITED/PETROVIETAM OIL CONSORTIUM.
20CHINA ZHENHUA OIL COMPANY LIMITED/CASIVA LIMITED
21AUGUSTA ENERGY DMCC
22BP & AYM SHAFA LIMITED
23VITO-HYSON/CALSON
24SHORELINE NATURAL RESOURCE LIMITED SPVI
25MARQUE & SYNERGY/ASCON GROUP CONSORTIUM
26UVM OFFSHORE LIMITED/OMV/NOFS
27JSPEC
28TILBAR ENERGY LIMITED
29ALASCO SA/NIPCO PLC
30OIL TRADING SA
31MOBIL OIL NIGERIA LIMITED
32BUDER REFINERIES LIMITED
33OIL CORP & FENGYING TECHNOLOGY CO. LIMITED
34RED STAR OIL & GAS LIMITED
35TRAFIGURA PTE LIMITED/AA RANO
36BONO ENERGY LIMITED
37PETROINEOS & HYDE ENERGY
38BLEKTRON PETROLEUM ENERGY & MINING LTD./TEMA OIL REFINERY CONSORTIUM
39RER ENGINEERING CORPORATION
40OTHNIEL BROOKS  LIMITED
41MUTSBISHI CORPORATION NIGERIA LIMITED
42MM GROUP & GLADIUS COMMODITIES
43ENERGY TRADERS/MAKON OIL & GAS LIMITED
44CONSULTANTS LIMITED
45HYDEN CONSORTIUM
46TECH OIL & GAS LIMITED
47BELLPOINT ENERGY LTD/ROSNEFT TRADING SA
48TRADING & SHIPPING SPA/NAOC
49ENERGY SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED (NESSCO)
50OIL & GAS LTA DMCC
51TAMMARRA PETROLEUM LTD.
52OIL & GAS COMPANY LIMITED
53PETROLEUM PLC
54OIL & GAS COMPANY LTD./DTS COMMERCIAL
55OIL & GAS ENGINEERING LTD.
56OIL-PETRA ENERGY CONSORTIUM
57GLOBAL OIL & GAS LTD.
58SILVERLINE LIMITED
59ASSETS & TRUST LIMITED
60OB OIL & GAS LIMITED
61PETROLEUM CORPORATION & EMADEB ENERGY
62PETROLEOS DE GENEVE SA LTD.***
63TEEMS EPC INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
64EQUINOX
65NORTHBRIDGE ENERGY LIMITED
66SEAPRO ENERGY LIMITED
67PETRACO OIL
68KRS ENERGY TRADING SERVICES LIMITED
69KBB ENERGY & PETRO GAS ENERGY
70BOUSSARD OIL & GAS LIMITED
71CHIPER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
72MASTERS ENERGY OIL & GAS LIMITED
73EURAFRIC OIL & COASTAL SERVICES LIMITED
74ENYO TRADING COMPANY LIMITED
75ADDAX ENERGY SA
76CURZON & TOR
77PETRATLANTIC ENERGY LIMITED
78HONTOP ENERGY (SINGAPORE)  PTE LIMITED
79SHEPHERDHILL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
80TEVIEW PETROLEUM LIMITED
81ASKAN OIL & GAS LIMITED
82DANMUSA & AMICABLE OIL & GAS LIMITED CONSORTIUM
83RONCO LIMITED
84UNITED PETROLEUM TRADING SA/OIL STANDARD & ENERGY
85FORTE OIL PLC
86SAHAL ENERGY & PETROCHEMICAL CONSORTIUM
87INVESTMENT LIMITED
88ENERGY SOLUTIONS
89ALMOND OIL & GAS LIMITED
90SOUTHPOLE CONSORTIUM
91ABC OIL NIGERIA LIMITED
92STALLIONAFRE GROUP
93MATRIX ENERGY LIMITED
94OBAT OIL & PETROLEUM LIMITED
95VALCORE ENERGY LIMITED
96HEBRON EXPLORATION LIMITED
97J MARINE LOGISTICS LIMITED
98COOLSPRING TRADING & MARKETING
99ADS COMMUNICATION LINK LIMITED
100SHERIFF COMBINED BUSINESS LIMITED
101MAGNET ENERGY LIMITED/WORLD MARINE PTY LTD.;
102PROPETROL LIMITED/MAKWANDE ENERGY TRADING PTY LIMITED CONSORTIUM
103AMAZON ENERGY/AFEE ENERGY
104WATER TOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
105BANGEHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
106EDUYORK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
107SEVENE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
108MOCON SA/MOCOH OIL & GAS
109MERCUNA ENERGY TRADING SA
110CHEMCHINA  PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
111PETROCAN TRADING PTY LIMITED/ ZIMS & LORDS
112SEPARATE COLOURS NIGERIA LIMITED
113XR ENERGY DMCC
114SYNERGY PLC/MOCOH OIL & GAS
115NOFLOCHIM BURGAS REFINERY AD/PETRCAM
116TSL LOGISTICS& ATLATIS COMMODITIES
117AFREN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
118BYRIE ENERGY
119NORD OIL & GAS LIMITED
120CLOVER ENERGY SA;
121ZIGNA LIMITED
122ONE TERMINAL LIMITED
123CHISCO ENERGY
124ALLIANCE DRILLING LIMITED
125PETROTEL REFINERY
126RHAMANINYYA OIL & GAS LIMITED.
127AIPEC OIL& GAS LIMITED
128NEGOA ENERGY LIMITED
129ETERNA PLC
130PETROVIETAM OIL CONSORTIUM
131PUMA ENERGY LIMITED/PUMA ENERGY SUPPLY & TRADING PTE
132OANDO & CEPZA

