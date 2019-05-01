UEFA Champions League: Barcelona, Liverpool battle for final ticket (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The fight to know who will play in the UEFA Champions League final this season between Barcelona and Liverpool will have its first part staged at Camp Nou tonight.

These two sides have lifted the famous trophy five times apiece since its inauguration, but Barca are competing in the semis for the first time in four years.

Fresh from their triumph on the domestic scene in which they wrapped up an eighth La Liga crown in 11 seasons, Barcelona are still on course for a famous treble.

The Spanish giants are the only unbeaten side left in this season’s Champions League, while they come into this match on a 22-game undefeated streak in all competitions, stretching back to January.

On their part, Liverpool are locked in a tense Premier League title race with Manchester City, sitting one point off the summit with two games to go.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 8 p.m.

Team news

BARCELONA STARTING XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets Vidal; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

SUBS: Cillessen, Nelson Semedo, Arthur, Dembele, Malcolm, Umtiti, Alena

LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Wijnaldum

SUBS: Mignolet, Lovren, Firmino, Henderson, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold

Kickoff at Camp Nou!!!

ALMOST! Liverpool almost conceded an early goal at Camp Nou

Barcelona with the first corner kick of the game

Free kick as Fabinho from Liverpool trips Ivan Rakitic

Lionel Messi in action (Photo Credit: Reuters on Google)

Liverpool won’t be happy to not to have been given an early penalty kick there

Luis Suarez commits a rough foul on James Milner but he escapes a booking

This is the 13th meeting between the sides and their first in more than a decade… Still goalless for now

Mane with an effort but nowhere near the target

Lionel Messi already causing the Liverpool defense some headache

Sadio Mane gets a free kick for Liverpool

Liverpool have had 57% of the ball in the opening 15 minutes .. that is rare for any team at Camp Nou

Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool is ruled offside