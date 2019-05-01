Insecurity: Police IG orders re-deployment of Kaduna CP, others

The IGP of Police, Mohammed Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police]
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police and others.

This was contained in a press release sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The statement stated that the redeployment is part of efforts aimed at rejigging the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes across the nation, particularly in Kaduna ”and other contiguous states.”

The IGP ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, Ahmed Abdulrahaman, from the state to the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Aji Janga, who was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Bauchi State, takes over as the new helmsman in Kaduna Command.

Other commissioners of police affected by the redeployment exercise include Habu Ahmadu, former CP Intelligence, who is now posted to Bauchi Command and Omololu Bishi, redeployed from Benue State Police Command to the Central Criminal Registry (CCR), Alagbon Lagos.

Mukadas Garba moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser to Benue State Command as the new Commissioner of Police in Benue State.

The erstwhile CP in charge of CCR Alagbon, Lagos, has now been moved to Force Headquarters, Abuja as the CP in charge of Armament.

The postings take immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the IGP has advised the newly posted/redeployed commissioners of olice and other strategic commanders nationwide ”to take urgent steps towards initiating and implementing concrete crime prevention strategies”.

