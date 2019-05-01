Kidnappers of Zamfara villagers demand additional N5 million ransom

Related News

The kidnappers of 16 villagers in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Wednesday demanded additional N5 million as a ransom for the release of the abducted persons.

The unidentified leader of the criminals called one of the victim’s family to make the demand, four months after the victims were abducted.

In a phone conversation recorded by the family member of the victim, the kidnapper said the initial N3.5 million payment by the family was a bonus. He said another N5 million has to be paid.

Residents said the victims were seized on January 29. They said the abductors have denied them freedom, even after a N3.5 million ransom was paid.

The source named the 16 people in captivity as Sa’adatu Usman, Rafi’a Falalu, Abdulsamiu Ashafa, Abdullahi Marafa, Rufa’i Danwaya, Hadiza Auwalu, and Safiya Sharif.

The others are Amina Sabiu, Lami Sidi, Marwa Sidi, Fatima Sidi, Hadiza Sidi, Bilyaminu Sarkin-Noma and his wife, and Maryam Aliyu and her two-year-old son.

He said all the victims are residents of Zurmi Local Government Area where they were abducted since January.

The residents urged the government to intervene and secure the release of their people.

“We have sold all our belongings to raise the previous amount, we’re now left with nothing to add,” one of the residents told PREMIUM TIMES.