NGF holds induction for new, returning governors (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The programme aimed at preparing newly-elected and returning governors for the task of governance opens for the second day this morning at the State House in Abuja.

The event is organised by the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

According to the organisers, the initiative is aimed at supporting incoming governors to develop key governance and management skills that will enable them to transition from campaigning to managing the processes of governance.

Today’s event will open by 9:30 a.m. with a recap of yesterday’s event.

Yesterday, various sessions were held on how governors can chart their roadmap into leadership and governance.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in his speech, urged states to earn more internally generated revenue (IGR) to support the efforts of the federal government.

Mr Osinbajo spoke on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also spoke in his personal capacity.

Mr Osinbajo said Mr Buhari has made it clear that he will focus on human development in the next four years.

The highpoint of yesterday’s event, however, was when some development partners, during the final session, took turns to intimate the incoming governors on various grants worth millions of dollars that they can access if they meet certain criteria.

The development partners are African Development Bank (AFDB), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), DFID, GIZ, UNICEF, USAID, World Bank and Dangote Foundation.

They said these grants are mostly free if the counterpart demands are met.

A separate programme for the wives of the new governors on etiquette and protocol will hold on Wednesday, the final day of the event.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live coverage of today’s programme.

LIVE UPDATE

Activities are about to commence on Day 2 of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) induction for new and returning governors.

Today’s discussion will focus on the economy and anti-corruption battles.

An official, Thor Ibrahim, is currently doing a recap of yesterday ‘s event.

The first session will be on managing the process of governance.

Meanwhile, the session has received a video message from the Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed.

The first session will be chaired by the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi.

A former governor of the State of Maryland, USA, Martin O’Malley, is the lead speaker.

The panel to discuss the presentation include Dana Thomson, former Director, Washington DC office of Maryland governor and governors Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

Martin O’Malley, former governor State of Maryland, USA

Excerpts-

“One of the most difficult job for governors is to manage the creative tensions that abound.Getting things done and communicating to the people that one is getting things done. There is also the tension between achieving goals and merely responding to the whirlwind that (is) always outside the door.”

He told the governors that there is always crisis, scandal and agenda of others trying to get you off your game.

“If you are not on top of your game, it will derail you as a leader. Every week ask whether you are riding the horse or the horse is riding you. Some weeks the answer will be different. You need to ask yourself whether you are driving your agenda or that of others,” he said

He urged the governors to set strategic goals with deadlines and make sure they meet the deadlines

“You have to keep your time committee to the governance process. Try and attend most meetings and let the people know that you know and (that) you care.”

Dana Thomson, former director, Washington DC office of Maryland governor, said the best way to help a governor achieve his goals is to calibrate the office.

“Map out meetings that the governor will want to hold as well as incoming meeting requests. Always expect the unexpected. Your calendar will surely be disrupted. So get a system that is nimble, a good system to help, that will be a governors delivery unit, that keeps the internal process going well.

“You should also embrace the digital way of doing things. Instead of carrying too much documents, you can use an iPad. It can make you more efficient.”

Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo State

“I will speak on theory and the principle of process of governance. Governance is an the exercise of power and authority, for the benefit of your citizenry,” he said.

According to Mr Ajimobi, the basic characteristics of being an effective governor is that one must be modular, adaptive and assertive.

“You must be visionary. You must also have the courage to implement your vision. You must be disciplined, persuasive and creative. You have to look at your own style, do an assessment based on the peculiarities of your state.”

Mr Ajimobi said governance is always a balancing act- the good and bad, loyalty and competence, sentiments and doing the right thing.

He urged the governors to ‘design what is their own methodology of administering in their respective state.’

“You should always do a hierarchy of needs pyramid,” he said.

Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State, said there is enough work for everyone, if structured well.

“Everyone must quickly come to terms with the uniqueness of their states. Look at the potentials and constraints, it is a good starting point to know what is possible and what is not.

“It should be clear to all what the governor will do, what the deputy will do, the Chief of Staff and others. You can’t get cabinet positions 100% right but there should be ability to make amends.”

According to him, a cabinet will function more effectively with proper communication and getting the buy-in of the populace.

“We are one of the few states that have achieved 24 hour electricity. There will be challenges but communicate them ab initio. We need to know how we cannot operate like others. (The) uniqueness of our states will help us in defining those arras that we can concentrate on,” he said.

“We should recognise that as a country we are challenged with a number of issues,” Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, said.

According to him, this includes military hangover, civil service driven environment and a patronage system.

“In most states everything is left to the government to deliver. Many also expect to be patronised. We are also heavily reliant on federation allocation.

He however, highlighted that “within one year we moved IGR from N7 billion to N17 billion.”

The Oyo State governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, asked Martin O’Malley about the existence of an official organogram and sometimes, unofficial organogram and how to balance it.

An organogram is an organisational chart that shows the structure of an organisation.

Mr O’Malley said “You have to do both. It’s important to have a plan. At the end of the day it is about getting things done.”

Mr Fayemi added that governors always have a go to person who may not necessarily have a position. “It is a reality we have to live with.”

The next panel will discuss Economic Management and it will be chaired by the governor of Jigawa state, Badaru Abubakar

The lead speaker is Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director, Financial Derivatives.

The discussants are DG, Budget office, Ben Akabueze, Chairman Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatude Fowler, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku, Director General, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Chidi Izuwa and the DG, Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha.

Excerpts from Bismarck Rewane

“We all know many states were in arrears? Many had bail out and many barely survive. There is a level of reliance and lack of versatility in states. Some states are not ready for shock.

“The states with the highest revenue are also those with the highest unemployment rate,” he said.

According to him, the wage bill of some states are 10.7 per cent of total budget for Lagos, 8.2 per cent for Akwa Ibom, 15.2 per cent for Bayelsa, 24 per cent for Kano, 21.2 per cent for Edo and 23.2 per cent for Delta States.

On minimum wage, he said both the federal and state governments can meet their obligations “but certain adjustments have to be made”.

Ben Akabueze, DG, Budget office

Mr Akabueze said the truth is that every government in Nigeria faces fairly significant fiscal constraint.

“That means there is a need, more than ever before, to plan. Planning is an absolute imperative. The budget is not an end in itself but critical for public finance management. If a government does not get its budgetary process right, the chances of that government succeeding is slim,” he said.

According to him, the starting point if a realistic budget is the realistic estimation of the resources that you have.

“In our country, it is reduced to planning for expenditures. There is always a chance revenue will fall short but expenditure will remain. When casting revenue, it is best to be conservative. You can underestimate projected revenues, especially from FAAC.

“You also have to have a philosophy. What do you want to achieve? How do you want to go about achieving it?”

Mr Akabueze said in 2007, expenditure for Lagos was 35 per cent capital, 65 recurrent. “We switched to 60 per cent capital and 40 per cent recurrent. That wasn’t an easy decision.”

Badaru Abubakar, governor of Jigawa State, said to have a realistic budget, you need to have the buy in of legislators. “There is a need for a discussion on this,” he said.

Babatunde Fowler, Executive Chairman, FIRS, said the governors have plans and vision for the next four years, but without funding, that vision will remain a dream.

“Taxes remain a greater enabler of revenue,” he said.

According to him, 1.108 trillion VAT was collected in 2018 by the FIRS. He said 35 million people operate bank accounts, but only 20 million pay taxes.

“There is a direct relationship between your IGR and budget. Even without federal allocation Lagos State can take care of (its) recurrent expenditure.”

DG Nigeria Investment Promotion Council,( NIPC), Yewande Sadiku

She said to attract investors, governors should remember that capital goes where it is welcomed and not threatened.

“Governors should behave in a way that will attract investors to their states. Investors will always come to Nigeria because it is a large market and have resources that they want. It is only with proactive investment promotion that investors will come. They don’t listen to what we say but watch what we do,” she said.

Ms Sadiku said Nigeria has competitive advantage, which differs from state to state.

The Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Chidi Izuwa

“You should prioritise maternal and child health. 59 women die everyday in Nigeria due to pregnancy related issues,” he said.

He opined that there should be a dedicated sub national infrastructure delivery workshop for governors.

“As a governor, you can’t achieve everything from the budget. You require private capital to move,” he said.

The NGF Chairman, Abdulaziz Yari is asking how the nation can adjust the VAT, considering that fact that “we need more money in the system.”

“Is it correct that in the African sub region, Nigeria is the least in VAT collection with 5 per cent?”

Mr Fowler says Nigeria is lowest in the world with 5 per cent VAT. “If you do not consume, you don’t pay VAT. It does not affect the needy,” he said.

The IMF had earlier opined that the percentage be increased.

The next session is on development financing and it will be chaired by Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki

The lead presenter is the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He is being represented by the deputy governor for economic policy, Dr Nanna.

Panel members include MD, Nigerian Export-Import Bank, represented by Mr Hope, MD, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, Uche Orji, CEO, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and a representative of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.