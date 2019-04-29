How UBEC boss, daughter were kidnapped — Police

Dr Mahmood and daughter
Dr Mahmood and daughter

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Muhammad Mahmood, the chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and his daughter, along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

The force, in a press statement by its spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, said the abduction occurred around 3.30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Mr Mahmood’s driver died in the attack.

A graphic video seen by PREMIUM TIMES showed a man said to be the late driver in a pool of blood while security operatives and passersby looked on in pity.

The police said the attackers, dressed in Army uniform, abducted Mr Mahmood and his daughter.

“Today 29/04/19 we received information through DPO Katari that at about 1530hrs, he got a distress call that Armed Men in military uniform intercepted a Land Cruiser Jeep with Reg. No 07E o4 FG and Toyota Sienna with Reg. No SLJ 465 TN at Kurmin Kare Village along Kaduna – Abuja Express Way,” the police statement said.

“They opened fire on the vehicles, and in the process, the driver of the jeep was shot dead while the occupants; Dr. Muhammad Abubakar who is the chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and his daughter were kidnapped.

“The occupants of the Sienna; one Alowonle Olalere and Onuka Victor both of Ibadan Oyo State were injured and rescued to Katari Police Station. They were said to be returning from Kano where they went to shoot a film titled ‘the last step,” the statement reads.

Hussaini Danladi, an aide to the UBEC chairman, had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that the attack occurred in the afternoon.

“My boss has been kidnapped. I received the information around 3.30 pm. He was going from Kaduna to Abuja.

“Up till now they (the kidnappers) have not reached and we are still waiting for information,” he said.

Rescue effort ongoing – Police

The police said they have mobilised officers to the area in a bid to arrest the perpetrators and rescue the abductees.

“Combined Teams of PMF Men, Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, Special Forces and Operations Yaki were quickly mobilized to the area with a view to combing the bush for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the criminals. IGP’S IRT was also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. At the moment, the two vehicles were recovered to station.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman appeals to members of the public to support the Police with relevant information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous act.

“He said the Command will not be deterred in its efforts to bring crime to the barest minimum in the State. CP Ahmad said the hoodlums are only testing our collective will an

