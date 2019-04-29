Nigeria begins registration for 10-year e-passport

Related News

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced registration for the issuance of its new 10-year e-passports to Nigerians.

This was disclosed by the public relations officer of the service, James Sunday, on Monday when he took journalists around the data capture centre in Abuja.

The new passport will incorporate details of enrollees as captured by the National Identity Management Commission.

The Immigration Service earlier postponed the issuance of the new 10-year enhanced e-passport till April 29.

It said that was to enable it finalise the integration of the National Identity Number (NIN) into the new passport.

The new e-passport was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 16.

The cost of the 32-page five-year standard passport stands at N25, 000, while the 64-page five-year standard passport costs N35,000.

The 64-page 10-year standard passport costs N70,000.

The new passport has advantages which include 10-year validity, self-tracking application and express centers for urgent application, the service said.

The spokesperson also said it is weather friendly, compliant with latest ICAO standard, and is made from poly-carbonate technology which reduces incidence of damage.