NGF holds induction for new, returning governors (LIVE UPDATES)

An induction programme for newly-elected and returning governors commences this morning in Abuja.

The event is organised by the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

According to the organisers, the initiative is aimed at supporting incoming governors to develop key governance and management skills that will enable them transition from campaigning to managing the processes of governance.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other Nigerian and global leaders are expected to speak Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of the three-day event.

A separate programme for the wives of the new governors on etiquette and protocol will hold on Wednesday, the final day of the event.

Governorship elections were held in 29 states.

There were no governorship elections in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra and Osun because the tenures of their governors are yet to expire.

Organisers said the event presents the new governors an opportunity for creating peer learning, promotion of global best practices and networking with national and global leaders.

The event will formerly start with an opening remark by the Chairman of the NGF, Abdulaziz Yari, at 10:00 a.m.

The objectives of the event include exposing governors to relevant contemporary national priorities in critical sectors of the economy and driving consensus on opportunities to achieve desired outcomes.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of the event.

New and returning governors have arrived at the Banquet hall, State House Abuja.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has also arrived. He arrived in the company of governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The arrival of the Bauchi State governor elect, Bala Mohammed, generated interest among the gathering.

Governors have arrived the Banquet hall already including Bauchi state governor-elect Bala Mohammed.

Media reports had indicated that he would be arraigned in court today in respect to charges against him on accepting gratification.

The compère is now delivering introductions.

Present at event is the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, among others.

Excerpts from the welcome address by NGF chairman, Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara State.

– The NGF organised the induction programme to support new governors and help them develop special skills for their post campaign responsibilities.

– Former governors from developed democracy are invited to the induction to share their vast experience with new and returning governors.

– Nigerian governors have consistently been engaging with the vice president, as chairman of the National Economic Council. This is particularly to review the economy and adopt measures aimed at promoting growth.

– Governors have been having harmonious relationship with the federal government, which has helped in preventing hiccups.

– Special thanks to president, Muhammadu Buhari, for always intervening to help states economically, which has helped the nation exit recession.

– By 2014, 27 states were unable to meet their obligations through payment of salaries. The President intervened through bailout and refund of London and Paris clubs.

– States should work harder at improving their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Mr Yari is now speaking on the state of Nigeria’s economy.

He says for the Nigerian economy to be back on the right track, the government should work earnestly towards diversifying the economy. He says this can be through Agric and mining.

Mr Yari says some agricultural products are more expensive than oil. Countries such as Malaysia are doing well with just palm oil, according to him.

The NGF chairman gave a warning to new governors. He said it may not totally be a smooth ride.

He highlighted that governors were lucky that price of oil rose to over $100 between 2011-2014, but it subsequently dropped to $75 per barrel and continued to go down to $38 by 2016, which made it difficult for some states to pay workers’ salaries.

“We are expecting another circle of recession by 2020 which will last up to the last quarter of 2021. States must therefore expand their revenue base without having to rely on allocations.”

A good will message is being delivered from a representative of Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

Excerpts:

-Mr Gates recently called the president and governors to congratulate them on their success at the election.

-Nothing can happen in Nigeria if governors do not implement policies and programmes.

-The foundation will continue to support the NGF.

-Last December, a document on Human Development Index was launched in this hall. The foundation is ready to support its implementation.

-One of the biggest achievements of NGF is in the fight against Polio. Nigeria will hopefully be Polio free early next year.

-However, there is a big challenge: there is an outbreak in 14 states.

-Governors must be involved in the next campaign coming up in May and June.

A representative of the Department for International Development (DFID), a United Kingdom government department responsible for administering overseas aid, is speaking.

The representative says after fighting hard to win in the elections, real work begins now.

“As governors, you will play a role in determining the fortunes of many people in the next four years. People will count on you to deliver on your campaign promises.”

He highlights that the Nigerian population has always been an asset.

“But today, out of 157 countries, Nigeria is six from bottom in the Human Development Index report. The country also has the highest number of children out of school in the world.

“Nourishing and educating the young population is what will determine the future of this country. Nigeria is the second largest investment for the British Government and the UK will continue to support you.

“I will leave you with two questions: What is the legacy you want to leave? How can we help and support you?”

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador W. Stuart Symington, is giving his speech.

He said almost everything he knows about Nigeria, he knows by talking to those present and travelling across Nigeria.

“I know security is on everyone’s mind and governance is also in everyone’s mind. Security is not the job of security forces alone. There must be cooperation between the security forces and the civil populace.”

He said every businessman is in it for profit. That should be the goal of governance as well.

“As governors, look for people in business in your states.

“How do we invest in human capital development?” he asks.

He said capital, which includes human beings, only goes where it is invited.

“Invest in people and earn trust. You do that at a speed of trust.”

Speaking now is Ibukun Awosika on the topic, “The Task of Nation Building”:

”Governors must earn the trust of the people. If you earn the trust of the people, they will pay taxes. When you see children that are hungry in your state, you have failed them in some way. We have the capacity’s to solve some of the problems. Your commitment to helping the people is what will help you achieve what you want to do,” she says.

She also said: ”For a nation to be truly great the integrity of every man in this table is critical. You have a chance to build a legacy. Live true to your values. When you think with that determination, you will achieve. Pick your priorities right, deliver on them because you cannot do everything and your people will understand. You will get much more than wealth after office if you so well for your people.

Mrs Awosika also said, ”You must know who you are. Don’t seek for knowledge without character. Seek to lead by example. Don’t seek for commerce without morality. There must be transparency and accountability. If mischief makers want to attack you, the citizens will rise up in your defence. We do not have politics of ideology but of people. It breaks my heart that we have everything to build a great nation but can’t.”

Speaking now is Ibukun Awosika on the topic, “The Task of Nation Building”.

Mrs Awosika is a Nigerian business woman, author and motivational speaker. She currently serves as Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria.

She says governors must earn the trust of the people.

“If you earn the trust of the people, they will pay taxes. When you see children that are hungry in your state, you have failed them in some way. We have the capacity’s to solve some of the problems. Your commitment to helping the people is what will help you achieve what you want to do.

“For a nation to be truly great, the integrity of every man in this table is critical. You have a chance to build a legacy. Live true to your values. When you think with that determination, you will achieve.

“Pick your priorities right. Deliver on them because you cannot do everything and your people will understand. You will get much more than wealth after office if you do well for your people.

Mrs Awosika also said, ”You must know who you are. Don’t seek for knowledge without character. Seek to lead by example. Don’t seek for commerce without morality. There must be transparency and accountability. If mischief makers want to attack you, the citizens will rise up in your defence.

“We do not have politics of ideology but of people. It breaks my heart that we have everything to build a great nation, but can’t.”