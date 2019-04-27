Easter Attack: Clash in Gombe as Boys Brigade retrieve members’ bodies

Related News

There was chaos in Gombe Metropolis on Saturday following clashes between some youth and members of the Boys Brigade who were retrieving the remains of their members killed during Easter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trouble started when members of the Boys Brigade who were coming out of the specialist hospital in a procession, were stoned by some youth at Jekafari.

The attack prompted the members of the group to retaliate, NAN reported.

The fight led to the destruction of cars of innocent motorists.

The situation was however put under control with the swift intervention of security personnel in the area.

When contacted, Gombe State Police Command Spokesperson, Mary Malik, said although she heard about the issue, no formal report was made at the command.

NAN reports that eight people were killed during Easter procession when a vehicle driven by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Adamu Abubakar, rammed into a procession by members of the group.

