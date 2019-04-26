PROFILE: Shuaibu Ibrahim, decorated brigadier-general, heads NYSC

Related News

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has approved the appointment of the pioneer Registrar, Nigerian Army University, Biu, Shuaibu Ibrahim, as the new Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Mr Ibrahim, a brigadier-general, replaces Suleiman Kazaure, a major-general who was on the saddle since April 18, 2016 as the NYSC boss.

Born on July 13, 1967, Mr Ibrahim, a graduate of University of Jos, attended Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC) Young Officers’ Course 1994, Infantry (INF) Young Officers Course 1996, Training Development Advisers Course (TDA) 2004 and NAEC Officers’ Executive Management Course 5/2013.

He obtained Doctorate Degree (Phd) in History from the University of Abuja in 2007. His research area was centered on Economic and Military History as well as Intergroup Relations.

Some of the previous positions he held in the military included Research Officer, Institute of Army Education (IAE); Military Assistant to the Director General of NYSC 1996-1999; Staff Officer Military History, National Defence College (NDC) 2004 – 2009; Senior Instructor, Nigerian Army School of Education 2009 – 2011; Staff Officer I Books Resources Procurement, Headquarters Nigerian Army Education Corps 2011 – 2012; Commandant Command Secondary School Suleja 2012-2014; Head of Department, History and War Studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy Nigerian Defence Academy 2014-2018.

Mr Ibrahim is a professional member of Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (MTRCN), Exam Ethics Marshal International (An Exam Ethics Marshal), Editorial Board, Ibom Journal of History, University of Uyo, Editor-in-Chief, Journal of History and Military Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

He has authored publications, chapters in reputable academic journals.

In the course of his military careers, he has received several awards including Forces Service Star (FSS), Meritorious Service Star (MSS)and Distinguished Service Star (DSS). Other special recognitions he received are Chief of Army Staff Award as the Overall Best Participant for 2013 NAEC Executive Management Course; Nigerian Institute for Public Relation (NIPR) Special Recognition Award 2014; Award for Distinguished Professional Contributions to Public Services/Fellowship (FCAI) by Institute of Corporate Administration; Professional National Award of the Historical Society of Nigeria HSN 2018 and COAS Commendation Letter 2018.