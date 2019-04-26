Amidst fresh violence, Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew on Kajuru

Pictures from the scene in Kajuru LGA
Pictures from the scene in Kajuru LGA

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kajuru Local Government Area.

This follows reports of fresh violence in parts of the local government,

Details of the violence are still sketchy, but the state government announced the imposition of the curfew.

Samuel Aruwan, the spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, announced the curfew in a Facebook post.

“Following events in Kasuwan Magani, the dusk to dawn curfew that has been in place in Kajuru LGA had been extended to 24-hours in the entire local government area. The 24-hour curfew in the entire Kajuru LGA is with immediate effect, and will be enforced until further notice,” Mr Aruwan wrote.

Kajuru and other parts of Southern Kaduna have witnessed attacks and retaliatory attacks by various communities.

The conflict, which usually takes ethnic and religious dimensions, has led to the death of scores of people in the past few months.

More details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.