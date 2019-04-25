Buhari travels to UK on ‘private visit’

President Buhari getting onboard the presidential jet as he departed Abuja for Amman, Jordan, to attend the World Economic Forum on the Middle East... [Photo: Presidency]
President Buhari getting onboard the presidential jet.. [Photo: Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling to the United Kingdom on a private visit, the Nigerian presidency has said.

The president was in Lagos State on Wednesday where he commissioned some projects executed by the state government.

A statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Thursday morning, said Mr Buhari is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for another official visit on Thursday.

He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019,” the statement said without giving any further details.

Mr Buhari has in the past travelled to London for treatment of an undisclosed illness. He has spent several months in London on such trips since he assumed office in 2015.

