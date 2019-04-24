Manchester Derby: United, City set for crunch clash at Old Trafford

Related News

A season-defining Manchester Derby is on the cards tonight at Old Trafford.

While Manchester United are battling to get back on track in their top four push, City have their eyes on the league title which is presently a two-horse race with Liverpool.

As earlier predicted in the things to expect in tonight’s derby clash, both managers have made changes to their teams for this make or mar tie.

Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial both drop out of the starting XI from the defeat to Everton following ineffectual displays up front, leaving Marcus Rashford to lead the line for Manchester United alone tonight.

Kevin De Bruyne is the only noticeable absentee in the City roster.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates from the match at Old Trafford.

Kick off is at 8.00 p.m.

