10 killed as security officer drives vehicle into Easter procession

A security official drove into a procession of Christian youth, celebrating Easter, killing at least eight people on Sunday night.

The survivors among the youth then chased the security official and his passenger, caught up with them and lynched them.

The incident happened in Alheri junction, Biu road of Gombe State.

The driver of the vehicle is said to be an official of the civil defence (NSCDC) while his passenger is said to be a police officer. Both men died from the beating.

The Chairman of the Gombe State Battalion Brigade of the Boys Brigade, Isaac Kwadang, told reporters that he received information about the incident around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to him, the civil defence officer, though not on official duty, met the procession, exchanged words with the youth, and drove past them. He allegedly switched off his car’s full lights, reversed the vehicle and rammed into the procession killing eight people on the spot.

Many of the victims are members of the boys brigade.

Mr Kwadang said the youth chased the security officers, caught up with them and mobbed them to death. He said the youth are still being prevailed on not to continue with any violent reaction.

The Chief Medical Director of the Gombe State Specialist Hospital, Shuaibu Muazu, confirmed that some dead bodies from the incident have been deposited in the hospital.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Godwin Omuko, confirmed the incident to journalists. He said his men were among those that brought the dead bodies to the hospital.