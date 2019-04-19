Tiv/Jukun Crisis: 22 feared killed in fresh attacks in Wukari

Taraba_State_map
Taraba State on map

At least 22 persons are feared killed in fresh attacks between ethnic Jukun and Tiv communities of Wukari local government area in southern Taraba State, residents and local officials have said.

The two communities have been at war in the last three weeks, resulting in the loss of lives and property.

Witnesses said a Tiv militia stormed Wukari’s suburbs around 7 p.m on Friday.

A resident, Bwacha David, said the attackers who were over 200 caught the villagers unaware.

Mr David said the attackers set many houses on fire. ‘’They killed more than 10 persons and burnt many houses,” he said.

The chairman of the local government, Adi Daniel, confirmed the attack.

“We just woke up with another fresh attack by suspected Tiv militias who struck at the suburbs of Wukari. We are being provoked now to retaliate because we cannot keep silent while people continue to attack us.

‘’This is the eighth attack on us by Tiv militias in the recent time. Over 22 people were killed and we didn’t kill even an insect.

‘’And today’s attack is coming after last Monday’s peace meeting,’’ the local government boss said.

However, Orbee Uchiv, a Tiv leader, alleged that Jukun militia first attacked the Tiv.

‘’On Monday, the Deputy Governors of Taraba and Benue met together with the Aku Uka and Tor Tiv. The political and traditional leaders sued for peace.

‘’Unfortunately, in the wee hours of Tuesday, Vaase, a border town was attacked and more than seven people were killed again. On the night of Wednesday, Tse Kaakigh village was completely razed. The security agencies visited the place to assess the level of destruction.

“Last night, Ikyaior village came under attack. In all these attacks, it was claimed the Fulani were the ones attacking the Tiv. We are confused.

“Just yesterday, they (Jukuns) killed a nursing mother at the suburb of Wukari and we are being pushed to the wall.

“The Federal government should urgently step in to restore peace,’’ he said.

Police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, confirmed the attacks but could not give details.

“I was called by some residents and informed me about the attack. But I am yet to be briefed by the DPO or area command, so I cannot speak on the casualties, and presently I am in church for Easter,” Mr Misal said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.