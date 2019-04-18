Onnoghen appeals conviction by CCT

Related News

The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has appealed his conviction by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Onnoghen was convicted by the CCT on Thursday afternoon for false declaration of assets.

The tribunal also ordered that he forfeit the money in the five accounts he failed to declare in his assets declaration form.

The tribunal ordered his removal from office and declared that he should not be allowed to hold public office in the next ten years.

In his appeal, Mr Onnoghen identified sixteen grounds on which basis he wants the appellate court to upturn his conviction.

He also sought seven reliefs from the court including “an order setting aside the conviction of the appellant (Mr Onnoghen).”

Details later…