Onnoghen appeals conviction by CCT

The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has appealed his conviction by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Onnoghen was convicted by the CCT on Thursday afternoon for false declaration of assets.
The tribunal also ordered that he forfeit the money in the five accounts he failed to declare in his assets declaration form.
The tribunal ordered his removal from office and declared that he should not be allowed to hold public office in the next ten years.
In his appeal, Mr Onnoghen identified sixteen grounds on which basis he wants the appellate court to upturn his conviction.
He also sought seven reliefs from the court including “an order setting aside the conviction of the appellant (Mr Onnoghen).”
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.