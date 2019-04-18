UPDATED: Buhari signs new minimum wage bill

President Muhammadu Buhari signing the Executive Order No.007 of 2019 on the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme at at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (25/1/2019) 00867/25/01/2019/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
File photo of President Buhari Signing

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the new minimum wage bill.

The bill, which has now become a law, will usher in a new pay structure for Nigerian workers.

The National Assembly had passed the bill approving N30,000 as the minimum wage for workers.

State governors had opposed the N30,000 minimum wage with many of them saying they will be unable to pay their workers N30,000 minimum wage.

Mr Buhari’s aide on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, told journalists that the president has signed the minimum wage bill into law.

Mr Enang, who briefed State House correspondents after meeting Mr Buhari , said the new law has N30,000 as minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

He also said implementation of the new law starts immediately.

Mr Enang said the signing of the bill into law now “makes it compulsory for all employers of labour in Nigeria to pay their workers the sum of N30,000.”

The presidential aide, however, said employers with less than 25 workers are excluded from paying the new wage.

He said workers of “a ship which sails out of the country and other persons who are in other kinds of regulated employment which are accepted by the act” are also excluded from the new wage.

Mr Enang said with the new law, workers now have the right to sue their employers who fail to pay them the new minimum wage. He said the act empowers the Minister for Labour or his representative to act in the case of such denial of the new wage.

The National Assembly passed the minimum wage bill on March 19 and it was transmitted to Mr Buhari on April 2.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.