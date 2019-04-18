CCT rules it has jurisdiction for Onnoghen’s trial

Former CJN, Walter Onnoghen in CCT on Monday.
Former CJN, Walter Onnoghen in CCT on Monday.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has ruled that it has the jurisdiction to allow the trial of a sitting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The tribunal (CCT) chairman, Umar Danladi, announced the ruling on Thursday afternoon.

The ruling was given as part of the trial of the embattled CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

Mr Onnoghen is being tried by the federal government for alleged false declaration of assets.

The chief justice had argued that he could not be tried at the CCT without a review by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The CCT, however, said it has the power to proceed with the trial without the interference of the NJC.

The tribunal also overruled itself in a previous decision where it suspended the trial of another Supreme Court justice, Sylvester Ngwuta.

According to the CCT, it has the powers to overrule itself if it finds out that its decision was wrongly reached.

In the case of Mr Ngwuta, the tribunal had ruled that it could not proceed with the trial until the NJC reviews the matter.

The main ruling on whether or not Mr Onnoghen acted illegally in his assets declaration was yet to be given as at the time of this report.

Mr Onnoghen has since submitted a retirement letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the recommendation of the NJC.

Details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.