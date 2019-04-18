CCT rules it has jurisdiction for Onnoghen’s trial

Related News

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has ruled that it has the jurisdiction to allow the trial of a sitting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The tribunal (CCT) chairman, Umar Danladi, announced the ruling on Thursday afternoon.

The ruling was given as part of the trial of the embattled CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

Mr Onnoghen is being tried by the federal government for alleged false declaration of assets.

The chief justice had argued that he could not be tried at the CCT without a review by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The CCT, however, said it has the power to proceed with the trial without the interference of the NJC.

The tribunal also overruled itself in a previous decision where it suspended the trial of another Supreme Court justice, Sylvester Ngwuta.

According to the CCT, it has the powers to overrule itself if it finds out that its decision was wrongly reached.

In the case of Mr Ngwuta, the tribunal had ruled that it could not proceed with the trial until the NJC reviews the matter.

The main ruling on whether or not Mr Onnoghen acted illegally in his assets declaration was yet to be given as at the time of this report.

Mr Onnoghen has since submitted a retirement letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the recommendation of the NJC.

