One killed, many injured as gunmen attack Jigawa community

Related News

Suspected gunmen on Wednesday attacked Gidan Maidawa community in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A local government official, Muhammad Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of the Dutse Local Government Chairman, Bala ‘Yar-Gaba, said one person was killed and ten others were injured during the attack.

He said the gunmen came around 2:30 a.m. with weapons shooting sporadically.

Many residents including women and children sustained injuries, he said.

He said victims whose injuries were severe were referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the attack. He said the police will provide details of the attack later.

The motive of the gunmen is not yet certain. However, armed bandits have attacked communities in many Northwestern states killing hundreds of people in the past year. Hundreds of people have also been kidnapped for ransom by the bandits.

States affected include Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto.