Nigerian, Cameroonian troops kill 27 Boko Haram suspects in gun battle

Ammunition recovered from Boko Haram. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Military]
Ammunition recovered from Boko Haram. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Military]

The Nigerian Army on Monday announced the imposition of a “permanent discomforting sleep” on 27 Boko Haram suspects in a joint raid with Cameroonian forces.

The raid on April 13 also led to the recovery of heavy arms, ammunition and combat machinery, a military spokesperson said in a statement early Monday.

The gun battle occurred in the villages of Wulgo, Tumbuma, Chikun Gudu and Bukar Maryam, on the northern flank of Nigeria and Cameroon.

It was part of an ongoing operation to clear Boko Haram remnants by the multinational joint forces, a military alliance formed by Nigeria and its northern neighbours against Boko Haram.

Recovered items included five gun trucks, several motorcycles, five AK-47 rifles, Galil automatic revolver, G3 rifle and general purpose machine gun.

Ammunition recovered from Boko Haram. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Military]
Ammunition recovered from Boko Haram. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Military]
Ammunition recovered from Boko Haram. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Military]
Ammunition recovered from Boko Haram. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Military]

Two anti-aircraft guns, four rocket-propelled gun tubes, PK machine gun, M21 rifle, Dane gun, five rocket propelled gun tube bombs were also recovered.

The suspected terrorists also lost one thousand rounds of ammunition, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Nissan gun truck to the troops, the official said.

Army spokesperson Sagir Musa said there was no casualty on the part of the Nigerian and Cameroonian forces during the raid.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.